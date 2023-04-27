 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Loan fraud case: Special court stays proceedings against Mehul Choksi's aide

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi and Gitanjali Gems Ltd (GGL) are among the accused in the case.

The magistrate's court had summoned Chitalia and other accused, including Choksi (file image), in March after talking cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday stayed proceedings before a magistrate's court against Vipul Chitalia, former vice-president of the Gitanjali group, in a loan fraud case amounting to more than Rs 22 crore.

The special court observed prima facie (on face of it) the magistrate's court did not pass a reasoned order while issuing summons against accused persons.

The proceedings were stayed till the next hearing by special judge VS Gaike.