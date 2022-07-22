Live News: VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory

Live News Updates July 22: P Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
-Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise
-The Election Commission will on Friday issue a 'certificate of election' to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who has emerged victorious in the presidential poll.
-CBSE announced class 12 results on July 22, 2022. One can check CBSE class 12 results on https://cbseresults.nic.in/
-73-year-old Dinesh Gunawardena is Sri Lanka’s new prime minister. The leader of the House in Parliament took oath as PM on Friday.
VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Dinesh Guwardena sworn in as 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
Live News Updates July 22: Sri Lanka PM Dinesh Gunawardena's parents fought in India's freedom struggle
-The Prime Minister’s father Philip and mother Kusuma had sneaked into India after escaping from Sri Lanka (then a British colony, Ceylon) during the Second World War, according to a report by News18.
-They had joined the underground activists who were fighting for freedom and evaded arrest for some time. In 1943, both of them were captured by British intelligence who kept them at the Arthur Road jail in Bombay. After a year, they were deported to Sri Lanka and released only after the end of the war.
Live News Updates July 22: Delhi LG VK Saxena orders CBI probe into alleged violation of excise policy
-Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged violations of the Delhi Excise Policy and "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also in charge of the excise
department.
-The CBI inquiry was recommended after a recent report by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
-Sisodia's role is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22, sources in the LG office told ANI.
Live News Updates July 22: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition over price rise
-Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation and misuse of Central agencies.
-Lok Sabha also adjourned until noon today amid protests on price rise by opposition parties. Parliamentary affairs minister says government ready for discussion when finance minister returns after her health recovers.
Live News Updates July 22: I thank those who were not in NDA but voted for Droupadi Murmu: Anurag Thakur
-''I congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her win. I thank those who were not in NDA but voted for her. They rose above their party for the welfare of the country. Seeing a tribal woman rise to the highest post is a welcome sight,'' said Union Minister, Anurag Thakur
Live News Updates July 22: Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's Prime Minister
-Senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday took over as Sri Lanka's prime minister as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new Cabinet.
-A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena, 73. earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
-The prime minister's post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country's eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president.
Live News Updates July 22: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu
-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi (ANI/Twitter)
Live News Updates July 22: 92.71% students pass CBSE class 12 board exams, girls outshine boys by 3.29%
-The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared its class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said.
-Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.
Live News Updates July 22: Girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 94.54% in class 12 CBSE results
-Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%, according to news agency ANI
Live News Updates July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 12 results
-Here's where you can check CBSE class 12 results: https://cbseresults.nic.in/
Live News Updates July 22: BJP MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control
-BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce Private Members' Bill on population control today
-According to the Census 2011 report, India's population was 1.21 billion at that point of time. The government had deferred the 2021 census due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live News Updates July 22: Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor: PM Modi
-''Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,'' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
Live News Updates July 22: Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna after bomb hoax, one passenger detained
-A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.
-The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, they said.
-All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.
Live News Updates July 22: India's olympic star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final
-Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m.
-The 24-year-old Indian, hot favourite for a medal, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw, here on Thursday
-The medal round will be held on Sunday (7:05am IST). Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final.
Live News Updates July 22: Election Commission to issue certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu today
-The Election Commission will on Friday issue a 'certificate of election' to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who has emerged victorious in the presidential poll.
-The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel. It will be signed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of all news updates today on July 22, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!