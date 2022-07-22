Live News: VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory

Live News Updates July 22: Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog

-Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise

-The Election Commission will on Friday issue a 'certificate of election' to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who has emerged victorious in the presidential poll.

-CBSE announced class 12 results on July 22, 2022. One can check CBSE class 12 results on https://cbseresults.nic.in/

-73-year-old Dinesh Gunawardena is Sri Lanka’s new prime minister. The leader of the House in Parliament took oath as PM on Friday.