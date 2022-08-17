Live News Updates: Cabinet approves expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore

Business and Politics Live Updates: Cabinet approves enhancement in corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for increasing the limit of admissible guarantees; agriculture, travel, hospitality and related sectors to get a boost.
Himachal Pradesh | Congress expels party leaders Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Rana from party membership for six years for "anti-party" activities
ITBP Bus Accident
The last rites of ITBP Constable Sandeep Kumar, who lost his life in the Pahalgam bus accident yesterday, are being conducted in Jammu.
Calcutta HC Division bench grants conditional interim bail of 3 months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs
Calcutta HC Division bench grants conditional interim bail of 3 months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash; they can't leave the city, Rs 1 lakh bond to be furnished & they have to appear once a week before the investigating officer.
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve on BJP Parliamentary Board & Central Election Committee.
UK | 10 fire engines & around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark
A railway arch containing a number of vehicles is completely alight. The cause of the fire is not known at this time: London Fire Brigade
SC stays proceeding before Jharkhand HC on PIL filed against CM Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering via shell companies
Supreme Court reserves order on plea filed by Jharkhand govt & CM challenging HC's order which accepted PIL's maintainability seeking probe against Soren
Update | MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi
- With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi: MHA
- Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately: MHA
- Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA: MHA
Cabinet decision | India information minister: Cabinet allows patent applicants access to traditional knowledge digital library
Cabinet decision
Cabinet approves enhancement in corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for increasing the limit of admissible guarantees; Hospitality and related sectors to get a boost.
Cabinet decision | Enhancing credit flow in agriculture sector
Cabinet decision | Enhancing credit flow in agriculture sector
Cabinet meeting update
Cabinet approves Interest subvention of 1.5% per annum on Short Term Agriculture Loan upto Rupees Three lakh; decision to ensure adequate credit flow in agriculture sector. (1/3)
Cabinet meeting update | Cabinet approves expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme
India information minister: Cabinet approves expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.
Additional funds available for travel, tourism, hospitality sectors.
Cabinet meeting |India information minister: Cabinet approves interest subvention for farm loans from 2022-23 to 2024-25
Delhi | Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs Pawan Kumar Kajal and Lakhvinder Singh Rana join BJP in the presence of CM Jairam Thakur
Kerala | Malayalam month of Chingam begins today
In Kerala, the first day of Chingam is celebrated as 'farmers day'. Visuals from Kottayam where former CM Oommen Chandy felicitated and awarded farmers on the occasion.
Two interstate gangs of auto lifters busted by Anti-Auto Theft Squad team of Central district
In the bust, 6 accused including 5 auto lifters & a receiver were arrested. Many of them are notorious criminals. 13 luxury cars, a pistol, tools to break into car recovered: Delhi Police
Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges GOI to send Rohingya refugees back
The Hindu Refugees from Pakistan continue to live in abysmal sub-human conditions in the Majnu-ka-Tila area of Delhi making the bounty proposed to be conferred on the Rohingyas makes it more deplorable, saidAlok Kumar, Central working president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
He added, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges the Government of India to reconsider this issue and instead of providing the Rohingyas with housing, make arrangements to send them back and out of India.
CCPA penalises Flipkart for selling sub-standard Pressure Cookers to consumers; to pay penalty of ₹1 Lakh
Flipkart directed to recall 598 pressure cookers that do not follow Quality Control Orders and reimburse the consumers.
Jungle Raj has begun in Bihar: Union Minister RK Singh
I am from Bihar & I am shameful of what's happening. Jungle Raj has begun. The law minister himself is an absconder, that too in a kidnapping case. He is the right hand of Anant Singh, who is a don. Does CM not know? Kartikeya Singh should be sacked: Union Minister RK Singh
Bengaluru | Alleged unhygienic practices followed at a Dominos outlet
FSSAI issues spot memo to Food Business Operators seeking explanation regarding "unhygienic food handling practices of outlet reported in the complaint."
Improvement notice also issued based on inspection observations to be complied with within 15 days. Further necessary action to be taken by the Designated Officer (State Licensing), Bangalore Urban District, as per the provisions under the FSS Act upon receipt of explanation.
New additions to BJP Parliamentary Board - BS Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman
- The Board, headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, will also have PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
- MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari out of the BJP's Parliamentary Board.
AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Make India No.1' mission
We have to make India the number 1 nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No.1' today. Every citizen of this country, 130 cr people have to be connected to this mission: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays his last respects to Lance Naik Chandrashekhar
-Mortal remains of Lance Naik Chandrashekhar, recovered after 38 years from Siachen glacier brought to his home in Haldwani, Uttarakhand
-Lance Naik Chandrashekhar's mortal remains were recovered after 38 years from the Siachen glacier
-The jawan had gone missing in an Avalanche on May 29, 1984, during operation Meghdoot
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
Opposition demands dismissal of Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh over alleged outstanding arrest warrant
CM Nitish Kumar addresses Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh's alleged outstanding arrest warrant, says "I do not know, I have no information about this"
RJD leader, Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh said "All MLAs & ministers submit affidavit, there is nothing like that in it", reacting to demands for his dismissal over alleged outstanding arrest warrant by the Opposition
TRS MLA K Kavitha comments on PM Modi statement over 'Parivaarvaad'
"Biggest issue of country is poverty, unemployment&communalism. Only when political system tries to eradicate these, can India prosper. People will come out of being misled, real issues need to be focused upon" TRS MLA K Kavitha
ED names Jacqueline Fernandez in 200 crore extortion case
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ₹200-crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, as per NDTV.
Supreme Court adjourns hearing of plea against promises by political parties to distribute freebies from public funds
Supreme Court adjourns for Monday, Aug 22 the hearing of plea against promises by political parties to distribute freebies from public funds during election campaigns; Supreme Court says the concern is about spending public money in the right way, asks parties in the case to file suggestions by 20th August.
SC adjourns hearing on Adani Ports' petition for Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal upgradation
Supreme Court adjourns till August 22 hearing on Adani Ports' petition challenging its bid disqualification for upgrading the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal.
Live News Updates August 17: LNJP MP Dr Suresh Kumar comments on Covid cases in Delhi
Tests came down due to Aug 15 & thus covid positivity increased. But I am sure it'll come down today as labs all open, tests increased. In last 24 hours, admissions went down, only 4 admitted yesterday, more than 15 were being admitted earlier: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP
North Korea fires two cruise missiles, South Korea says
-North Korea fired two cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, according to the South Korean military.
-The launch is being analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States.
-It comes as North Korea has ramped up its missile tests this month, saying it will bolster its defenses against the US and evaluate "restarting all temporally suspended activities," according to state media KCNA.
Live News Updates August 17: FIFA's suspension of AIFF case: SC lists the case for August 22
- Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs Supreme Court that a meeting between authorised officials from the Indian govt and FIFA took place yesterday and discussions on the issue are underway.
- SG asks for the case to be heard on Monday, August 22.
- Supreme Court lists the case for August 22.
- SC says only concern is for the country to have the benefit of holding under-17 women's world cup tournament.
Live News Updates August 17: Assocham requests govt for amendment to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to provide help to airlines
- As per the current ECLGS 3.0 (extension) scheme, the amount of GELC funding available to airlines is upto 50% of total credit outstanding (fund and non-fund based), subject to a cap of Rs. 400 Crores
- Assocham has requested that airlines be allowed to avail upto 100% of their credit outstanding (fund and non-fund based) subject to a cap of Rs. 1000 Crores
- This will enable the Aviation sector to avail additional loans to surmount the current unprecedented and extremely hostile ecosystem
- Post-Covid while aviation is still not back to pre Covid traffic levels.
- The industry has been further hit by the unprecedented rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).
- For an already struggling industry, this rise has meant that fuel alone now accounts for almost ~75% of airline revenues.
- This leaves airlines with little ability to pay for aircraft, airports, maintenance, salaries and other expenditure.
- The devaluation of INR from Rs 70 / Dollar to Rs 80 / Dollar has further aggravated the situation, since a large proportion of our costs (including that of ATF) is denominated or impacted by the exchange rate.
Live News Updates August 17: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 2-day Gujarat tour from today
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be on a two-day tour of Gujarat from today to review the Congress's preparedness for the state Assembly polls due later this year.
- Gehlot will be in Vadodara to meet leaders and discuss the party's election preparedness in the central zone. He will reach Ahmedabad the same day and meet leaders from the north zone in the evening.
- On Thursday, Gehlot will interact with mediapersons in Ahmedabad, the spokesperson said. (PTI)
Live News Updates August 17: Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
- The monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature is starting in Mumbai from today, with an aggressive opposition making it clear that it will oppose the unconstitutional government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
- On the eve of the session, which will conclude on August 25, opposition parties NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena boycotted the tea party hosted by the Shinde government claiming the state government is not following the democratic procedures.
- Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "The way the government came to power, it is our unanimous view that the Shinde government has not been formed according to stipulated constitutional regulations." (PTI)
Live News Updates August 17: MP administration on alert after water levels rise in Narmadapuram, touch danger mark
- While water levels have risen, we're still 1.5 feet away from alarm levels.
- Have placed people across banks in case water rises further & flood situation is created, we're ready: DM NK Singh (ANI)
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits J-K Congress campaign committee hours after being appointed as its head
- Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday resigned as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment.
- According to sources, he quit citing health reasons.
- Right message not reaching High-Command. If they don't pay attention to this committee, more resignations likely. Everyone feeling neglected, feel their contributions to party dismissed & those who oblige, are closer to High Command promoted: Congress leader Ashwani Handa (ANI)
Live News Updates August 17: Supreme Court to hear matter related to FIFA's AIFF ban today
- The Centre on Tuesday sought urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on the All India Football Federation matter in the wake of FIFA suspending India for "undue influence from third parties" and stripping the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup. The country is scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.
- A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that "important development" has taken place and FIFA has sent a letter suspending India which is in public domain and needs to be brought on record. The bench told Mehta that the matter is listed for Wednesday and it would try to take it up as a first matter.
Meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held today at 11 am (ANI)
Live News Updates August 17: Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today
- Mother Dairy increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from today, August 17 due to rise in its procurement and other input costs.
- In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).
- Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines. Read more here.
Live News Updates August 17: EAM S Jaishankar to hold joint commission meet with Thai counterpart today in Bangkok
- External affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok.
- After the meeting, both sides will witness the signing ceremony of two Memorandum of Understandings between Thailand and India, namely (1) the Memorandum of Understanding on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between the Department of Medical Services of Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Indian Council of Medical Research of Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India.
- (2) the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting between the Prasar Bharati, India, and the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, Thailand (Thai PBS).
- The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Minister of External Affairs of India will also hold a joint press conference. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 17: Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
- Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.
- "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.
- Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal. Read more here.
Live News Updates August 17: Joe Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
- President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.
- The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. It also would help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
- The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit. Read details here.
