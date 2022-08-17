 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates: Cabinet approves expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News
Aug 17, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Cabinet approves enhancement in corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for increasing the limit of admissible guarantees; agriculture, travel, hospitality and related sectors to get a boost.

Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.

August 17, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh | Congress expels party leaders Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Rana from party membership for six years for "anti-party" activities

August 17, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

ITBP Bus Accident

The last rites of ITBP Constable Sandeep Kumar, who lost his life in the Pahalgam bus accident yesterday, are being conducted in Jammu.

August 17, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Calcutta HC Division bench grants conditional interim bail of 3 months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs

Calcutta HC Division bench grants conditional interim bail of 3 months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash; they can't leave the city, Rs 1 lakh bond to be furnished & they have to appear once a week before the investigating officer.

August 17, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve on BJP Parliamentary Board & Central Election Committee.

August 17, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

UK | 10 fire engines & around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark

A railway arch containing a number of vehicles is completely alight. The cause of the fire is not known at this time: London Fire Brigade

August 17, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

SC stays proceeding before Jharkhand HC on PIL filed against CM Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering via shell companies

Supreme Court reserves order on plea filed by Jharkhand govt & CM challenging HC's order which accepted PIL's maintainability seeking probe against Soren

August 17, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Update | MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi

- With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi: MHA

- Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately: MHA

- Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA: MHA

August 17, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

Cabinet decision | India information minister: Cabinet allows patent applicants access to traditional knowledge digital library

August 17, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

Cabinet decision

Cabinet approves enhancement in corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for increasing the limit of admissible guarantees; Hospitality and related sectors to get a boost.

August 17, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

Cabinet decision | Enhancing credit flow in agriculture sector 

(3/3)