Live News Updates: SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case; Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities, says NCW

Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 03:13 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: Quantum of Khan's sentence to be pronounced at 3 pm today; The NCW welcomed the decision of the Board of BCCI to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers.

October 27, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

We have taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth: Home Minister Amit Shah

October 27, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

October 27, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

October 27, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

One dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka

October 27, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

J-K: Army's Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day

October 27, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST

Chintan Shivir

October 27, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW

October 27, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque case 

October 27, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Gyanvapi mosque case | Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing

October 27, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST