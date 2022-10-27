Live News Updates: SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case; Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities, says NCW

Business and Politics Live Updates: Quantum of Khan's sentence to be pronounced at 3 pm today; The NCW welcomed the decision of the Board of BCCI to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers.
Get latest business and political updates from India and around the world. Stay tuned!
October 27, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
We have taken strong measures against NGOs which were creating obstacles in India's growth: Home Minister Amit Shah
October 27, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
October 27, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
October 27, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST
One dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka
October 27, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
J-K: Army's Northern Command celebrates 76th Infantry Day
October 27, 2022 / 03:19 PM IST
Chintan Shivir
October 27, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW
October 27, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
Gyanvapi mosque case
October 27, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
Gyanvapi mosque case | Fast track court gives 8th November as the next date of hearing
October 27, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
October 27, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
Manohar Lal Khattar govt undertook all-round development, says Amit Shah, targeting previous CMs of regional bias
October 27, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST
SP leader Azam Khan convicted in hate speech case
October 27, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
Delhi AQI
October 27, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
Apple announces newly designed iCloud web interface for beta preview
October 27, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
Ahmedabad-Delhi Akasa Air flight experiences bird strike
October 27, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passes away
October 27, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
Many people tried to link terrorism with religion: Defence Minister at 'Shaurya Diwas' Program
October 27, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
Recall the Haryana that existed 8 years ago: Amit Shah in Faridabad
October 27, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
I've visited landfill site 8 times in last 3 yrs: Gautam Gambhir
October 27, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
I want to ask HM how much fund given to Delhi: Delhi CM
October 27, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
Karnataka is very happy to have Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC president: Karnataka Congress chief
October 27, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
Indian currency is a reflection of sovereignty: Manish Tewari
October 27, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Lord Ganesh & Goddess Laxmi have special place in Indian culture: Congress MP on appeal of god's photos on Indan currency
October 27, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
Delhi BJP and AAP workers raised slogans against each other in Ghaziapur today
October 27, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
Rajnath Singh arrives in Budgam to attend ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army
October 27, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
India COVID-19 Update
October 27, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
Credit Suisse says will shed 9,000 jobs by 2025
October 27, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
Delhi BJP-AAP Protests
October 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Chinese cities tighten curbs against widening COVID outbreaks
October 27, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rishi Sunak: 'Matter of pride for all of us'
October 27, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
India to be talent hub for global electronics ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
October 27, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee not to attend state home ministers' meeting convened by Centre
October 27, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Cyclone Sitrang, Meghalaya | Efforts on to support families affected by cyclone: CM Sangma
October 27, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
J&K | BhaiDooj celebrations with Jawans at Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur sector, Poonch
October 27, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter staff he won't cut 75% of workforce: Bloomberg
October 27, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
Saudi Aramco launches $1.5 billion fund, says energy transition plan flawed
October 27, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend Infantry Day anniversary event in J&K
October 27, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
Fire in Mumbai, five fire tenders placed
October 27, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Banks have started to send $13 billion in cash backing Elon Musk-Twitter deal: WSJ
October 27, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Elon Musk updates Twitter bio to "Chief Twit"
October 27, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
Elon Musk enters Twitter headquarters with a sink
October 27, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addesses the media marking Diwali celebration
October 27, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumes
October 27, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST