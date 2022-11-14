Live News | All people must be treated equal by the govt of India: Former Minister of Defence

Business & Political Live Updates: Religion is reality but Congress & Constitution believes in protection of all religions, all people must be treated equal by the govt of India, he adds.
November 14, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
All people must be treated equal by the govt of India: Former Minister of Defence
November 14, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
UGC writes to VCs of Universities and Principals of all colleges, the guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice in Universities and Colleges
November 14, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
November 14, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
The insult of women will not be tolerated: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan
November 14, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
IndiGo commences exclusive direct flights from Delhi-Hubballi
November 14, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
Delhi | Defence Min Rajnath Singh at the Controllers’ Conference organised by Defence Accounts Department
November 14, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
Former CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami inspects the waterlogged areas due to heavy rainfall, in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Mugalivakkam in Chennai
November 14, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 Summit
November 14, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
Ex-AAP communication in charge & businessman Vijay Nair approaches Delhi HC
November 14, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
Crypto.com boss Kris Marszalek to answer questions on YouTube after transaction errors
November 14, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
Patna | Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav pay floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
November 14, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
Indonesia expects G20 to deliver concrete outcomes for global economic recovery
November 14, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
Joe Biden looking forward to the G20 Summit
November 14, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
SC agrees to hear a fresh plea filed relating to Centre amending the electoral bonds scheme
November 14, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
BJP will contest Assembly & Lok Sabha polls in 2024 in alliance with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): Chandrashekhar Bawankule
November 14, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
Chinese president H.E. Xi Jinping arrives at Bali airport
November 14, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
November 14, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
Delhi | Congress 'Task Force- 2024' meeting
November 14, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
G20 Summit Updates
November 14, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST
ED arrests businessmen Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi excise policy money laundering case. Both held by CBI in same case: Officials
November 14, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
Turkish police arrest suspect in Istanbul bombing
November 14, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
November 14, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Maha, Cong to distribute 600 copies of Nehru's book on his birth anniversary
November 14, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
November 14, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi while paying tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi
November 14, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
November 14, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
November 14, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend G20 summit
November 14, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
India reports 547 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload now 9,468
November 14, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Varanasi court to deliver its verdict on plea seeking worship rights of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi premises
November 14, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
Twitter now lays off 4,400 contractual workers
November 14, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Ex-T-Mobile CEO wants to run Twitter, Musk says ''no''
November 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar
November 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
COP27: India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters
November 14, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of India International Trade Fair
November 14, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST