Karnataka Cabinet decides to abolish 2 categories of OBC, creates new ones

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

The State has four categories of OBC: 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B based on the economic, social and educational status. These communities get a preferential reservation in jobs and educational institutions based on the categories.

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to abolish two categories of the Other Backward Castes (OBC) and replace them with the two new categories.

While 2A are the most backward, 2B are moderate, and a little above them is 3A and 3B. The two dominant communities — Vokkaliga and Panchamasalis — which are in 3A and 3B categories, have been demanding reservations under 2A status, and the State government decided to abolish 3A and 3B categories.

The government decided to create two new categories of 2C and 2D. Those who are presently 3A and 3B would now find a place in 2C and 2D. Apart from them, the economically weaker section (EWS) for whom the reservation has been announced by the Centre would also be placed under 2C and 2D categories.

"We are making only two categories - one is SC/ST and another is 'Two’. We are not changing the reservation or the number of people in it in the 2A and 2B, we are creating 2C and 2D,” State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

The 2C and 2D would accommodate people who were in the 3A and 3B categories, the Minister said. Those who were in 3A such as Vokkaligas and others would now be in 2C and those in the 3B category such as Lingayats and others would be in the 2D category, Madhuswamy said.