Joshimath crisis: Experts blame NTPC's project for land subsidence; power corporation denies link

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Rampant infrastructure development without a plan is making the fragile Himalayan ecosystem even more vulnerable to the effects of climate change which acts as a force-multiplier, according to experts.

Land subsidence in Joshimath is primarily due to the NTPC's (National Thermal Power Corporation) Tapovan Vishnugad hydro power project and is a very grave reminder that people are messing up with the environment to an extent that is irreversible, experts said on January 8.

Meabwhile, NTPC issued a letter on January 5 clarifying about the cracks in buildings in Joshimath and said, “NTPC Tapovan Bishnugarh Hydro Electric Project tunnel is not responsible for the landslide in Joshimath town. In this regard, it has been clarified that the tunnel constructed by NTPC is not passing under Joshimath town".

“This tunnel has been constructed with tunnel boring machine. Also currently no blasting work is being done at this time," NTPC further said. The power corporation said the tunnel has nothing to do with the landslide in Joshimath.

"Joshimath is a very grave reminder that we are messing up with our environment to an extent that is irreversible," Anjal Prakash, one of authors of the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said attributing the Joshimath caving incident to the hydropower project.

"There have been numerous climate risk events recorded like high rainfall events triggering landslides. We have to first understand that these areas are very fragile and small changes or disturbances in the ecosystem will lead to grave disasters, which is what we are witnessing in Joshimath," Prakash said.