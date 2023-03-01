 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to skip G20 meeting in India: Official

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip a meeting of G20 foreign ministers due to take place in New Delhi, India, this week, a Japanese government official said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hayashi will attend an in-person meeting of representatives from the Quad countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - in India on Friday, the ministry said.

Reuters
TAGS: #Current Affairs #G20 #India #Japan #Yoshimasa Hayashi
first published: Mar 1, 2023 11:38 am