Jallikattu cannot be termed blood sport, says SC, reserves verdict on pleas against bull-taming game

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph said though cruelty may be involved in the sport people do not take part in the event to kill the animal.

Representative image of Jallikattu event (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court said on Thursday notwithstanding the cruelty involved in "Jallikattu" it cannot be termed a blood sport as nobody is using any weapon and the blood may only be an incidental thing.   "Jallikattu" is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

"Because there is death does not mean it is a blood sport. I don't suggest that people who are going to participate and climb on to the bulls are going there in order to extract blood in that event. People are not going to kill the animal. Blood may be an incidental thing," the bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar observed.

The top court, which Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Tamil Nadu law allowing "Jallikattu",  made the remark in response to the submission of senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for some of the petitioners, who insisted  "Jallikattu"is a blood sport.

"Blood sport used to be a very common event across the world and it involves animal, fight or contest and great degree of brutality and cruelty. Secondly, there is scholastic material which appears to indicate that there are movements across the world which diminished cruelty from citizen's perspective. This combined with legal awareness and general reforms," Divan said.

The bench remain unimpressed and asked," How are you describing this as blood sport? Nobody is using any weapon. What is your understanding of the concept? Here people are bare handed. There may be cruelty involved but it cannot be termed as blood sport. Don't show us definitions. Tell us how?" Divan submitted the term blood sport was used because it included killing or maiming innocent animals.