India's progress can create new opportunities for Ugandan businesses: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

Jaishankar is on a two-nation visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to strengthen India's strong bilateral ties with the two African countries.

India's progress and prosperity can create new opportunities that can benefit Uganda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, as he met the Indian business community here and encouraged it to bolster bilateral business ties for growth and development.

”India's progress and prosperity create new opportunities that can benefit Uganda. Just as India's experiences can help Uganda's development journey,” he tweeted on Tuesday after his meeting with the Indian Business Community.

Addressing the community, Jaishankar spoke about the problems that India faced due to the war in Ukraine. He said when the Ukraine conflict started a year ago, the first hit that the world economy took was the price of oil.