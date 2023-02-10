 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s overall air safety oversight revised upwards to over 85%, DGCA informs

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

The DGCA has received the final report of the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in India which is based on an audit conducted from November 9 to 16, 2022.

Representative image (Photo credits: Bloomberg)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on February 10 that India’s updated overall Effective Implementation now stands at 85.65 percent.

Effective Implementation (EI) measure is a country’s safety oversight capability, which can be calculated per element or as an overall measure.

The DGCA has received the final report of the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in India which is based on an audit conducted from November 9 to 16, 2022. During this period, the ICVM team reviewed the progress made in 137 protocol questions (PQs) and changed the status of 131 PQs to satisfactory, taking India’s overall updated EI up to over 85 percent.

