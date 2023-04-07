 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

India's forest cover increases 21.7% in two years, FSI report reveals

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

This forest cover has increased by 1,540 square kilometres between the assessments of ISFR 2019 and ISFR 2021.

As per ISFR 2021, the state of Madhya Pradesh occupies maximum forest cover amounting upto 77,493 square kilometers out of a geographical region of 3,08,252 square kilometers

India’s forest cover has increased by 21.7 percent to 7, 13,789 square kilometers, data published by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun, in the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) has revealed.

According to data released by the FSI after conducting a biennial survey of the country’s forest cover, the forest cover has increased by 1,540 square kilometers between the assessments of ISFR 2019 and ISFR 2021.

As per the ISFR 2021, Madhya Pradesh has the maximum forest cover amounting up to 77,493 square kilometers out of a geographical region of 3,08,252 square kilometers. Haryana, on the other hand, has the minimum forest cover at 1,603 square kilometers, out of a geographical region of 44,212 square kilometers.

As for union territories, Jammu and Kashmir has the largest forest cover amounting up to 21,387 square kilometers out of a geographical region of 2,22,236 square kilometers, while Chandigarh has the least at about 22.88 square kilometers of forest cover out of a geographical region of 114 square kilometers.