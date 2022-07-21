 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indians giving up citizenship | Five reasons why Indians are leaving the country

Moneycontrol News
Jul 21, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

More than 1.6 lakh Indians in 2021 and over 3.9 lakh since 2019 have given up Indian citizenship. Is this phenomenon new? What's driving Indians out? Which countries are they going to? We tell you in this video

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #economic #Moneycontrol #Stock market tips #video
first published: Jul 21, 2022 02:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.