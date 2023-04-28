 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian women saw decline in non-inclusive behaviour at workplace, finds survey

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Deloitte’s Women @ Work report reveals signs of progress across various parameters, but there’s still a lot of room for improving the workplace experience

The survey also found a sharp drop in women reporting a lack of exposure to leaders, or feeling excluded from meetings, decisions, and informal interactions. (representative image)

A survey conducted by Deloitte on women in the workforce has found that working women in India saw a 10 percent decline in non-inclusive behaviour in 2023 as compared to the figures in 2022.

The report, titled ‘Women @ Work: A Global Outlook’ -- now in its third year – surveyed 5,000 women across 10 countries, including 500 in India across age groups, employment status, sectors, and seniority. While it found some signs of progress for women in the workplace, it also noted how several other factors have worsened since last year.

For instance, although there were fewer instances of non-inclusive behaviour and bolder younger generations, mental health and flexibility concerns remained high.

The Deloitte report said: “Reflective of the global trend, women in India experienced fewer non-inclusive behaviours in 2023 than in 2022. The instance fell by almost 10 percentage points to 48 percent. Amongst those who did experience such behaviour, reporting of microaggressions more than doubled. The most commonly experienced non-inclusive behaviour was being interrupted or talked over during meetings.”