Indian delegation explores investment opportunities in South Africa and Botswana

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

The delegation from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) explored the business opportunities in these two nations.

A multi-product Indian business delegation on a five-day visit to South Africa and neighbouring Botswana has been well-received by potential partners for trade and investment in both countries, the delegation leader said on Wednesday.

Under the theme "Balancing and Nurturing Trade Relations and Developing Promising Bilateral Trade", day-long seminars including local speakers were co-hosted by FIEO and the Indian missions in Johannesburg and Gaborone, followed by Business-Business meetings and interactions with government ministers and officials.

The delegation has been well-received by potential partners for trade and investment in both South Africa and neighbouring Botswana, delegation leader Khalid Khan told PTI on Wednesday.