 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Indian crops' adaptation to climate change assessed using 60 years' data

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

The researchers from University of Illinois, US, found that farmers were able to adapt to changes in temperature for rice and maize but not wheat. However, increased precipitation enhanced rice yield, but adversely affected wheat and maize yields.

Indian crops' adaptation to climate change assessed using 60 years' data

Using data over 60 years, scientists have examined how deviations in weather from long-term averages affected the yields of three major cereal crops of India - rice, maize and wheat.

The researchers from University of Illinois, US, found that farmers were able to adapt to changes in temperature for rice and maize but not wheat. However, increased precipitation enhanced rice yield, but adversely affected wheat and maize yields.

"We also found that farmers are customizing their strategies across different regions and crops. For example, heat-prone districts fared better to higher temperatures compared to districts in colder regions," said Madhu Khanna, a professor of agriculture and consumer economics and corresponding author on this study.

The study has been published in the journal Agricultural Economics.