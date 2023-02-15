 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to spend 75% of defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic firms: Rajnath Singh

Feb 15, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

The decision will mean setting aside of around Rs 100,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he said.

In a significant announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the government will spend 75 per cent of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24.

Singh made the announcement at an event where several agreements and technology transfer agreements were firmed up among large number of defence companies which participated in Aero India 2023.

"It is a very significant decision which will further strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing sector," Singh said.