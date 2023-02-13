 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India rejuvenated defence production in 8-9 years; Tejas, Vikrant shining examples: PM Modi

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

India rejuvenated its defence production in the last eight-nine years and will now move fast to join the world's largest defence manufacturing nations riding on favorable economic policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

After inaugurating Asia's largest air show 'Aero India 2023' at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Modi said the event, which was earlier considered just a window to "sell to India", is showcasing the nation's strength as a potential defence partner and noted that India is now exporting defence equipment to 75 countries.

Listing various reforms and achievements in the sector, Modi sought to project India as an attractive investment destination to produce military hardware and said it is looking at increasing defence exports from USD 1.5 billion to USD  five billion by 2024-25.