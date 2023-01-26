 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India needs to do more to nurture, build ecosystem for entrepreneurship: CEO of top science body in US

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Indian-American Maya Ajmera, who is president and CEO of Society for Science, and the publisher of its award-winning magazine, Science News, made these comments on Wednesday after five Indian-American teenagers featured among 40 finalists of a prestigious science and maths competition for high school seniors in the US.

India has great talent, but it needs to do more to nurture and build an ecosystem for entrepreneurship, the CEO of a top science body in the US has said.

Indian-American Maya Ajmera, who is president and CEO of Society for Science, and the publisher of its award-winning magazine, Science News, made these comments on Wednesday after five Indian-American teenagers featured among 40 finalists of a prestigious science and maths competition for high school seniors in the US.

Ajmera said that while India has great talent, it needs to do more to nurture and build an ecosystem for entrepreneurship.

"What has been interesting for me is the number of young South Asian Americans or Indian-Americans, applying and doing extraordinary research, but also being in our top 40 (of the finals of the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search)," Ajmera told PTI in an interview.