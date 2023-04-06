 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India needs to catch up on 'lost decade', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

Sitharaman cited examples of the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, Metro, suburban rail, Vande Bharat train and flyovers initiated by the NDA government

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at an interactive event with chartered accountants, bankers and women entrepreneurs in Bengaluru.

Taking a swipe at the UPA era between 2004 and 2014, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on April 6 that India needs to catch up on the 'lost decade' when no fundamental work in infrastructure was done.

She was speaking at an interactive event with chartered accountants, bankers and women entrepreneurs in Bengaluru.

Responding to a query from a participant, Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Many expressed urban transport as a concern as some said we are losing investments due to poor urban transport. We need to do something more which is a very genuine concern.”

