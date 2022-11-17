 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India hopes UN-facilitated Black Sea grain and fertilizer package deal will be renewed soon

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

The UN-brokered deal expires on November 19. The agreement on July 22 allowed grain shipments to resume from certain Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, leading to some 10 million tonnes in shipments and helping to reduce international prices.

India has expressed hope that the UN-facilitated Black Sea grain and fertilizer package deal, that allowed food exports from Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, will be renewed in the coming days and will be fully implemented by all parties earnestly.

In so far as specific initiatives pertaining to issues like food grains and fertilizer shipments are concerned, we hope that the UN-facilitated Black Sea grain and fertilizer package deal will be renewed in the coming days and will be implemented by all parties earnestly in all its aspects, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Wednesday at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council that the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative remains "vital" to help avert a food crisis for millions of people.

More than 10 million metric tonnes of foodstuffs have now been moved under the Initiative, reaching, or on the way to, some 40 countries.

The impact of the Initiative extends far beyond immediate ports of arrival, helping to lower global prices for key food commodities around the world, DiCarlo said, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has continued his engagement with all parties in support of the renewal and full implementation of the Initiative.