India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency of bloc

Apr 17, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency on Monday with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the 100 G-20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories of India. ”India’s G20 presidency, in the build-up to the New Delhi leaders’ summit on September 9 and 10 has received immense support from G20 members and guest countries for its inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda,” the MEA said.

”The wide ranging, large-scale and enthusiastic participation in India’s G20 meetings is a testimony to the G20 members and invitees coming together under India’s presidency to collectively address contemporary global challenges,” it said in a statement.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population. The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi is the 100th meeting of the grouping under India’s presidency that began on December 1 last year.