India holds 100th G20 meeting under its presidency

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

The 100 G-20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories of India, MEA said.

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency on Monday with the hosting of the 100th meeting of the grouping, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the 100 G-20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and union territories of India.

"India's G20 presidency, in the build-up to the New Delhi leaders' summit on September 9 and 10, has received immense support from G20 members and guest countries for its inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda," the MEA said.

"The wide-ranging, large-scale and enthusiastic participation in India's G20 meetings is a testimony to the G20 members and invitees coming together under India's presidency to collectively address contemporary global challenges," it said in a statement.