 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India-China troops clash: Congress seeks statement from PM Modi, discussion on issue in Parliament

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

The Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb 7, 2019. Also seen is Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (LSTV GRAB via PTI) (PTI2_7_2019_000187B)

The clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is set to rock Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress MPs demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation at the border.

The Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

In his notice, Surjewala said all business of the House be suspended and the 'brazen Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations in Indian territory and the Chinese provocation at Tawang sector' be discussed urgently.