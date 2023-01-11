Huge number of toys seized in pan-India raids for lack of BIS licence

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized large number of toys sold without valid BIS licences during raids carried out at 25 outlets across the country as part of a nation-wide enforcement drive.

The BIS certification was made mandatory for toys in January 2021 under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, to prevent the sale of cheap-quality goods in the market. The BIS standard mark would be required on all toys manufactured, imported, sold, stored, or exhibited for sale. The traders violated Sections 16 and 17 of the BIS Act 2016 by violating the Toys Order.

“The nation-wide enforcement drive was conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards against outlets selling toys without valid BIS licence,” BIS official handle on January 10 said in a tweet.

The seized toys will be safely disposed of, according to the BIS officials.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra last year said that the country has the potential to become a powerhouse in the export of toys. He said that the domestic toy Industry had achieved such success that no one could have imagined.

In 2021, PM said that India's share in the $100 billion global toy market is only around one-and-a-half billion dollars, Prime Minister emphasized "toyconomy", advising the country's gaming and toy industry to play a big role in this sector.

The Prime Minister said that the country could save crores of rupees by focusing on the toy and gaming sectors.

Moneycontrol News

