Housing prices may rise 5% in FY24; rates appreciate by 8-10% this fiscal: India Ratings

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

The rating agency has revised the outlook on the residential real estate sector to neutral from improving for FY24.

Housing prices rose 8-10 per cent in this fiscal year and may further increase by 5 per cent in 2023-24, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Tuesday.

The rating agency has revised the outlook on the residential real estate sector to neutral from improving for FY24.

"The residential real estate market continued its upward trajectory in FY23 (sales growth of 15 per cent year-on-year for top eight real-estate clusters) despite pressure from higher input costs, increasing mortgage rates, and domestic and global recession," Ind-Ra said in a statement.

Recessionary and inflationary pressures could impact near-term demand slightly, it said, but expected the market to absorb the pressure.