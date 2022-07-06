Health Ministry reduces gap between second vaccine dose and booster dose

The Union health ministry has reduced the gap for COVID 19 booster dose from existing nine months to six months for all adults in India. The decision has been taken based on a recommendation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization. Till now, only those who had completed 9 months since their second dose of COVID19 vaccination were allowed to receive their precaution dose.
In a letter to the state chief secretaries, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote that in view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, "Standing Technical a sub Committee" (STSC) of "National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization" (NTAGI) has recommended revising the duration between second dose and the precaution dose from the existing gap of nine months or 39 weeks to six months or 26 weeks.
"This has also been endorsed by NTAGI," he wrote. Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after the completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs), said the letter.
For beneficiaries aged 60 years and above as well as Health Care Workers and Front Line Workers, the precaution dose would be administered after the completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at government CVCs, free of charge. Corresponding changes have been made in the COWIN system to facilitate the revised timeline for vaccination, as per the ministry.