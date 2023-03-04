 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat government purchased electricity worth Rs 8,160 crore from Adani Power in 2021-22: Assembly told

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

Responding to a starred question by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Hemant Ahir, state Energy Minister Kanu Desai said that in 2021-22, the government purchased 11,596 million units of electricity from the company for Rs 8,160 crore.

Representative Image

The Gujarat government purchased electricity worth Rs 8,160 crore from Adani Power Ltd between 2021 and 2022 at tariff rates revised upwards from Rs 2.83 to Rs 8.83 per unit, the state Legislative Assembly was informed on Saturday.

The charge was revised upwards month-on-month in the range of Rs 2.83-Rs 8.83 per unit, he said.

In 2007, the state government had signed an agreement to purchase power from Adani Power Ltd for 25 years at levelised tariff rates of Rs 2.89 and Rs 2.35 per unit, he said.