Gujarat bridge collapse: Congress demands judicial inquiry, says responsibility must be fixed

The Congress on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat, alleging that prima facie it seems to be a case of "criminal negligence" and "gross misgovernance".

The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government to all those affected.

At least 134 people have died in the bridge collapse. The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchhu river, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to those killed in the tragedy, and said that may God give the strength to the families who have lost their loved ones to bear the loss.

Speaking with reporters here, he said the reasons for the collapse of the bridge that reopened five days ago, ought to be known. "Why were so many people allowed. There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge," Kharge said.

The bereaved families and those affected should be provided all assistance and given compensation by the government, he said. Those injured should be provided all assistance in medical treatment by the government, the Congress president said.

"Our (Congress) leaders have reached there. Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan chief minister) is also reaching. We will try to help out as much as possible. We don't want to indulge in any politics over it or blame anyone at this point of time. Blame can be established only when the report of the probe is out," he said.

In a statement, the party said Kharge was deeply saddened to learn that most of the dead were children, women and elderly people.

After learning about the tragedy, he immediately took stock of the situation last night, spoke to senior leaders of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress and urged them to ensure that party members and frontal organisations help in the rescue and relief work in every possible way, it said.

Kharge expects the government of Gujarat to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured and to search for all those still missing, besides providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of the bereaved and the injured, the party said. Kharge has also demanded a judicial inquiry to investigate the cause of this accident, "which prima facie seems to be a case of criminal negligence and gross misgovernance", it said. He also asserted that this is not the time for politicking, but said the responsibility of this tragic accident must be fixed and the guilty must be brought to book, only then can such incidents be prevented in the future.

Kharge has assured the people of Gujarat that the Congress party stands in solidarity with them, the statement said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also expressed grief over the incident. She offered her condolences to the families of the deceased in the tragic incident in Morbi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

In her condolence message, she said that the entire nation stands with the families of the victims in their hour of grief, according to Ramesh.

She prayed for the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.