 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Govt yet to receive recommendations by HC collegiums for 216 vacancies of judges: Kiren Rijiju

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said as on March 10, there was no vacancy in the Supreme Court. In the 25 HCs, against the sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges, 780 judges were working — a shortfall of 334.

Kiren Rijiju

Against 334 vacancies in various high courts, 118 recommendations made by HC collegiums are at various stages of processing, while the government is yet to receive recommendations for 216 vacancies of judges, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said as on March 10, there was no vacancy in the Supreme Court. In the 25 HCs, against the sanctioned strength of 1,114 judges, 780 judges were working — a shortfall of 334.

”Presently, there are a total of 118 proposals recommended by High Court Collegiums which are at various stages of processing. The recommendations against 216 vacancies in the high courts are yet to be received from the High Court Collegiums,” he said.

While filling up of vacancies in the high courts is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process requiring consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities, vacancies keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges to the apex court, the minister noted.