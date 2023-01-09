 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt not yet issued quality certificate to 160 Chinese companies for selling toys in India

Jan 09, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

From January 2021, India has made it mandatory to get the quality certification mark of 'ISI' from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the sale of toys in the country.

The government on Friday said it has not yet issued a mandatory quality certificate to around 160 Chinese companies for selling toys in India, and the delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Around 160 Chinese toy companies have applied for the BIS quality certification in the last two years. We have not yet issued to them in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari told reporters.

Normally, the BIS quality certification is issued after an inspection of the factories. Due to the pandemic restrictions and health concerns, the BIS officials could not visit China, he said.

"Neither they invited us for inspection nor we could visit China because of the pandemic," Tiwari said.

Tiwari, who was briefing media about the BIS' achievements on its 76th Foundation day celebration, also clarified that there is no ban as such on the import of Chinese toys but they should comply with the mandatory Indian quality standards.