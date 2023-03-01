 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Government launches 'Vaibhav Fellowship' for NRIs to mark National Science Day

Urvashi Mishra
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST

The government has launched a fellowship to encourage Indian-origin researchers to spend two months in a year at higher education institutions in the country.

On National Science Day, observed on February 28, science and technology minister Jitendra Singh introduced the "Vaibhav Fellowship".

The fellowship aims to enhance the country’s research ecosystem by facilitating academic and research partnerships with the best institutions worldwide through the mobility of researchers from foreign institutions to India, he said.

The fellowship gives NRI researchers the chance to work in India for a research organisation or academic institution for a minimum of one month and a maximum of two months a year.