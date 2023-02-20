 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit India on February 25-26

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

The MEA said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a State visit to India on February 25 and 26, his first trip to the country more than a year after he took charge of the top post.

Announcing the German chancellor's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that Scholz will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on February 25 and will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, the MEA said.

It added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.