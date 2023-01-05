 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Frontline health workers facing 'burnout' due to COVID-19, need to address their mental health issues: Expert

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

There were many incidents wherein doctors and nurses attempted or committed suicide in the world due to depression during the pandemic, Dr Vithyalakshmi Selvaraj, psychiatrist and chief medical officer of the Omaha Insomnia and Psychiatric Services, Nebraska, USA, told PTI.

(Representative image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Several doctors and nurses who served as frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic experienced tremendous stress, other mental health problems and felt "burnt out", an expert has said while stressing on the need to address their health concerns.

She gave a presentation on 'Long term consequences of COVID-19 infection' at the Indian Science Congress currently underway in Nagpur.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation, Dr Selvaraj said depression, anxiety and sleeplessness magnified not just in India, but across the world, and there was need to "destigmatise" mental illness and increase awareness to prevent negative outcomes of such disorders.

She said a study of 662 adults in India found that more than 80 per cent (of the respondents) were preoccupied with COVID-19- related thoughts, 37.8 per cent reported paranoia about having COVID-19 infection, 36.4 per cent reported stress and 12.5 per cent reported sleep disturbances.

More than 80 percent of (study) participants reported the need for mental health services (care). Also, many case studies from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh reported that individuals committed suicide out of the fear of COVID-19, she said.