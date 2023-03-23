 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First India-GCC Senior Officers Meet to consolidate India’s position in the region

Pranay Sharma
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

In the wake of China recently achieving pole position in the neighbourhood by brokering the Iran-Saudi brotherhood, India has moved so as not to be left behind, as also to close the FTA that has long been hanging fire.

Flag of the Gulf Cooperation Council

India held its first Senior Officers Meeting (SOM) with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh earlier this week to further consolidate its relations in West Asia — a region of strategic importance to India, which contributes significantly to its security, development, and growth.

The Gulf countries are the main source of India’s energy. The remittance India receives from over 8.5 million Indians living and working there accounts for a third of the country’s total remittance from all over the world. At $154 billion, the GCC is also India’s largest trading partner bloc.

The meeting of the senior officials of the two sides stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last September during Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

This week, during the visit by India’s Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary, (CPV & OIA), the two sides spoke of collaborations in the renewable energy, food security, health, and information technology sectors. The focus was also on the early finalisation of the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA).