Financial irregularities in Red cross society flagged to Health Ministry, CBI initiates probe

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry in the regional branches of the Red Cross Society located in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, and Karnataka.

The Union Health Ministry has said that it has received allegations of corruption and financial irregularities against the Indian Red Cross Society and its regional branches in five states across the country.

Accordingly, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry in the regional branches of the Red Cross Society located in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, and Karnataka.

Ministry officials informed that after serious allegations were found in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu branch by the Governor of the state, approval was sought from the National Headquarters (NHQ) in July 2020 to begin a CBI probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The accused chairman and other office bearers of the Tamil Nadu branch obtained a stay from the Honourable High Court in Chennai against an investigation by the CBI. The office stands vacated as of June 2022; the chairman has resigned and the matter is now being investigated by the CBI,” ministry officials said.