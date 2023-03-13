Financial irregularities in Red cross society flagged to Health Ministry, CBI initiates probe

The Union Health Ministry has said that it has received allegations of corruption and financial irregularities against the Indian Red Cross Society and its regional branches in five states across the country.

Accordingly, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry in the regional branches of the Red Cross Society located in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, and Karnataka.

Ministry officials informed that after serious allegations were found in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu branch by the Governor of the state, approval was sought from the National Headquarters (NHQ) in July 2020 to begin a CBI probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The accused chairman and other office bearers of the Tamil Nadu branch obtained a stay from the Honourable High Court in Chennai against an investigation by the CBI. The office stands vacated as of June 2022; the chairman has resigned and the matter is now being investigated by the CBI,” ministry officials said.

The Tamil Nadu Governor also dissolved the state's managing committee and replaced it with an ad hoc committee. In Kerala, a case of misappropriation of funds -- allegedly by the chairman and the vice-chairman -- had emerged in 2019. Following the same, the national headquarters recommended that the state managing committee be dissolved.

CBI inquiry into 'corruption' launched at 5 state branches of Red Cross After the committee was dissolved, a makeshift committee was made as per High Court direction. Now a new managing committee has been formed to replace the makeshift one. In Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the General Secretary of the Andaman & Nicobar branch was found to be clinging to his position for a long time without holding proper elections. The matter was referred to the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory after a complaint was filed. On the recommendations of the Lt Governor and with the approval of the chairman, the general secretary was removed, the ministry informed. In Assam, a delay in the election of the state managing committee and a land dispute led the managing body members to visit the state and apprise the Governor of the issues pertaining to the branch. The High Court directed a fresh election be held and now a new state managing committee has been constituted. In Karnataka, a new trust was registered in the name of the Red Cross by the former chairman of the state branch. An FIR was lodged and now the trust stands dissolved.

Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.