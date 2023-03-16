 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fake visa documents: Canada to deport 700 Indian students

Mar 16, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

The CBSA also refused to accept the failure of the Canadian visa and airport authorities which issued visas and permitted entry by checking the authenticity of all documents

More than 700 Indian students have received deportation notifications from the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA), whose admission offer letters to educational institutions were discovered to be fake.

Chaman Singh Batth, one of the students who has received deportation notification, told indianarrative.com that after passing out from 12th class, about 700 students applied for study visas through Brijesh Mishra-led Education Migration Services in Jalandhar. From 2018 onward, these visa applications were submitted till 2022.

Reportedly, each student was charged between Rs 16 and Rs 20 lakh by Mishra for all costs, including admission fees to the prestigious Humber College. The amount paid to the agent did not include any airline tickets or security deposits.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.