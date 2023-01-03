 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise scam: Delhi court grants interim bail to five accused

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Special Judge MK Nagpal granted the interim relief while directing the CBI to file replies to their regular bail pleas by January 24.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to five accused in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Those who were granted interim bail include two former excise department officials, Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh, and businessman Sameer Mahendru.

The court also granted bail to Gautam Mootha and Arun Pillai.

The interim bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

All the five accused were not arrested during the investigation, the court noted.