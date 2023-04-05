 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Employers to ask employees about preferred tax regime for deducting TDS from salary: CBDT

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

In case an employee does not intimate his/her employer about the preferred tax regime, then the employer would be required to deduct TDS from salary income as per the new revamped tax regime announced in Budget 2023-24.

Individual taxpayers have the option to select whether they want to be in the old tax regime, which provides for exemptions and deductions or switch to the new tax regime which offers low tax rates but no exemptions.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said employers will have to seek details from employees about their preference for tax regime in the current fiscal and deduct TDS accordingly.

The Budget 2023-24 unveiled on February 1 tweaked the optional exemption-free tax regime, which is available under section 115BAC of the I-T Act to push salaried-class taxpayers to switch to the new tax regime. The revamped concessional tax regime was made the default regime for an individual taxpayer.