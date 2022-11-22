 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk greets Indian followers with Namaste, Twitter in splits

Nov 22, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

“I am having a great time. Namaste," tweeted Musk, as he understands that India is a key market for Twitter and several Indian-origin software engineers are working at the company.

Elon Musk on Tuesday greeted millions of Indian followers with ‘Namaste’ as he paused Blue service with verification again which was scheduled to be launched from November 29.

He also said that he is holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.

“Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals," said Musk.

On his Namaste tweet, several follower also greeted him along with sarcasm.

“He wants Indian engagement on twitter," posted one follower.