Droupadi Murmu elected President | 'India scripts history': How PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, others reacted to her win

Droupadi Murmu, a leader belonging to Odisha's tribal community, was on July 21 elected as the country's 15th President. Contesting as the candidate of the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance, she ended up defeating the Opposition nominee, Yashwant Sinha, with a vote share of over 50 percent.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, in his reaction to Presidential election results.

"Murmu ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," Modi added.

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind also wished her successor. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," he tweeted.

Here are other top reactions on her victory:

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister: "Draupadi Murmu ji has reached this highest position of the country today after fighting against tough circumstances. It shows the immense power of our democracy. Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which he devoted himself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all."

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister: "Congratulations Droupadi Murmu. You bring rich experience from your days as an MLA as well as a Governor. In you, a strong India finds her next Supreme Commander of our Armed Forces; an inclusive India finds her first President of India from one of our tribal communities."

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister: "She has been active in working for welfare of villages, poor, deprived. Rising amidst them she has reached highest constitutional post today. This is the proof of power of India's democracy."

S Jaishkankar, External Affairs Minister: "Today is a remarkable day for Indian democracy. Smt Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India. It will serve as an inspiration to millions of our citizens. New India is not just an aspiration; it is becoming a reality."

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister, Nepal: "On behalf of the government and people of Nepal, I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. I am confident that the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and India will see newer heights in the days ahead."

Rahul Gandhi, MP, Congress: "Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India."

Sharad Pawar, President, NCP: "Heartfelt congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office. Wishing you success in your tenure as President."

Mamata Banerjee, Chairperson, Trinamool Congress: "I would like to congratulate President-elect Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution and be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions."

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group: "A tribal woman occupies the top constitutional post in the world’s largest democracy.

No doubt about it: the winner of the Presidential poll by a wide margin is—-India. It is the opportunity to rise that will make India a role model for the world."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam: "Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA’s original strength of 79 in the 126 member Assam Assembly. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s Presidential candidate and wholeheartedly joining this historic moment."

Naveen Patnaik, CM, Odisha: "Congratulate the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country."

Manoj Jha, MP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): "Congratulations to Droupadi Murmu ji on becoming the 15th President of India. You are assuming this huge responsibility in 75th year of India's independence &we're sure that the values like 'freedom, equality and justice' enshrined in our constitution shall be upheld. Jai Hind."

Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation: "Our warmest congratulations and best wishes to Draupadi Murmu on her pathbreaking election to the Highest Office, upholding the best egalitarian principles of Bharat. A moment of pride and joy for every citizen of the nation."

Conrad Sangma, CM, Meghalaya: "It's a great and historic moment as the President's post will now be held by a tribal woman. It's something that was inconceivable many years ago...I would like to thank all who voted for our President Droupadi Murmu."

Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP, BJP: "Election of Droupadi Murmu ji is also indicative of the foresight of PM Narendra Modi who chose a distinguished lady from tribal community with her own sacrifices and commitments, to be the President. Indeed a tectonic shift for inclusion and empowerment in 75th year of independence."

Swearing-in on July 25

Murmu will be sworn in as 15th President of India on July 25, a day after the term of incumbent Ram Nath Kovind ends.

The 64-year-old has been active in public life since the late 1980s. She was elected to the Odisha Assembly twice, representing the Rairangpur constituency, and went on to serve as a minister between 2000 and 2004.

In 2015, the Centre appointed her as the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She discharged the role for a period of six years.