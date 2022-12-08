 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domestic air passenger volume rises 3% to 23.4 million in November: Icra

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

On a year-on-year basis, passenger traffic grew 13 per cent in the previous month, as per Icra.

Domestic air passenger volume increased 3 per cent to 23.4 million in November on a sequential basis propelled by resilient travel demand and onset of the peak holiday season, credit ratings agency Icra said on Thursday.

However, it remained 7 per cent lower compared to the corresponding month of the pre-pandemic period, it said.

Overall, the recovery in domestic passenger traffic has been strong since April this year, supported by easing of travel restrictions, resilient passenger demand, reopening of offices, and increase in business and leisure travel, Icra said.

Post resumption of international commercial operations from March 27, international air passenger traffic has steadily increased and reached 81 per cent of pre-Covid levels in November, at 4.9 million in the month, growing 3 per cent sequentially, it stated.

Overall passenger traffic (including international) stood at 28.3 million, 3 per cent higher month-on-month, Icra said.