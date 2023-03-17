 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DMRC to pay Rs 4,800 crore to Reliance Infra, per arbitral award: Delhi HC

Mar 17, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

The Delhi HC has said that the Union government and Delhi government must decide on DMRC's request for a sovereign guarantee to pay Rs 4,800 crore arbitral dues within two weeks.

The Delhi High Court on March 17 directed the Centre and the Delhi government to take cognisance of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) request for extending sovereign guarantees or subordinate debt to help it clear the dues of an arbitral award passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited.

The HC verdict came on an execution petition filed by DAMEPL against DMRC over the payment of dues of an arbitral award passed in its favour.

DMRC had said that it has no funds and despite efforts, the two stakeholders -- the Centre and the Delhi government -- have been unable to arrive at a consensus on the ways and means by which the amount payable under the award may be liquidated.

Now, the Delhi HC has said that the Union government and Delhi government must decide on DMRC's request for a sovereign guarantee to pay Rs 4,800 crore arbitral dues within two weeks. If permission is granted, DMRC shall pay the entire amount to Reliance Infra within one month. If it is refused, the Centre shall repatriate all the funds received by it from DMRC post-March 10, 2022.