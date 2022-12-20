 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Discoms' outstanding dues reduced by Rs 29,857 crore to Rs 1,08,092 crore: Power minister

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

One of the key indicators of financial distress of discoms is mounting power purchase dues towards the generation companies (gencos).

Power distribution utilities or discoms' total outstanding dues reduced by Rs 29,857 crore to Rs 1,08,092 crore, which were Rs 1,37,949 crore on June 3, 2022, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

With the implementation of Electricity (LPS and Related Matters) Rules, 2022, a remarkable improvement has been seen in recovery of outstanding dues, power minister R K Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister informed the House that the total outstanding dues of the states, which were at Rs 1,37,949 crore as on June 3, 2022, have been reduced by Rs 29,857 crore to Rs 1,08,092 crore, with timely payment of just five monthly instalments.

Distribution companies are also paying their current dues in time to avoid regulations under the rule and have paid almost Rs 1,68,000 crore of current dues in last five months, he stated.

Based on the results achieved so far, it is expected that strict implementation of the LPS (late payment surcharge) Rules will bring back financial viability of the power sector in the country and would attract investment to ensure reliable 24x7 electricity to the consumers.