Now, DGCA seeks answers from Air India over Paris flight as drunk, smoking passenger incident surfaces

Jan 09, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with”, the DGCA said, adding that the “response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed”.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 9 sent a notice to Air India over the two recent incidents reported onboard Flight AI-142 from Paris to New Delhi on December 6, 2022.

On the said flight, a man had urinated on an elderly woman’s blanket while she was away at the lavatory. It has been learned that another man on the same flight had smoked inside the toilet of the Paris-Delhi flight; he was in an inebriated condition.

The DGCA said in the notice: “One passenger caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and not listening to the crew. Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.”

It pointed out that Air India didn’t report the incidents until the DGCA sought a report from them on January 5. Based on the reply submitted by Air India via email on January 6, “prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with”, the DGCA said, adding that the “response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed”.

In view of the same, the DGCA has issued a show cause notice to the accountable manager of Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for the dereliction of their regulatory obligations. Air India has two weeks-time to submit its reply to the aviation regulator, based on which further action will be taken.