Delhi records 2,311 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate now 13.84%

Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 percent while one more person died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department. It was the fourth consecutive day that the daily count of coronavirus cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Also, this was the sixth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-percent mark.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 2,419 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 percent, while two more people died due to the disease. On Thursday. The city logged 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 percent and four deaths. The national capital on February 3 recorded 2,668 cases and 13 fatalities.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 percent. The number of deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest since June 25 when six deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the city. The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 16,702 Covid tests conducted the previous day. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases and three fatalities, while the positivity rate was 10.69 percent.

With the fresh infections on Saturday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,67,104 while the death toll reached 26,328. The positivity rate and the daily Covid cases count in the city have risen steadily in the last one week or so.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show