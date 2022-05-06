Delhi records 1,656 COVID-19 cases, highest in 3 months; positivity rate 5.39%

Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

A total of 30,709 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in the city a day before, it stated. The number of fresh coronavirus cases was the highest recorded in a single day since February 4 when the city had recorded 2,272 new infections at a positivity rate of 3.85 percent, and 20 related deaths.

With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,91,425, while the death toll stood at 26,177, the data showed. The national capital had recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 6.35 percent.

Delhi had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 percent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 percent and one death due to the disease. There are 6,096 active cases in the national capital, up from 5,746 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,597 from 1,473 on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total number of active cases, it stated. Currently, 200 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,269 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 200 (2.09 percent) are occupied, it stated. The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya had earlier said the test positivity rate is stagnant, and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and that there is no wave. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.