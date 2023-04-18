 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi govt denies renewal of sales licence to Pernod Ricard; spirits maker to challenge order

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

The excise department of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi had last week decided not to renew the sales licence of Pernod Ricard, said official sources. India is one of the growth markets for Pernod Ricard.

Pernod Ricard India is alleged to have financially supported some of its Delhi retailers to stock more of its brands.

In a major setback to the French spirits major Pernod Ricard, the Delhi government has rejected its application for renewal of its sales licence on the ground of the ongoing investigations against the company.

Pernod Ricard India, which owns brands such as Royal Stag and Blenders Pride, in a statement, said that it will “challenge through a due process the recent decision” by the excise authorities to deny this operating licence.

The excise department of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi had last week decided not to renew the sales licence of Pernod Ricard, news agency PTI reported.

An application from Pernod Ricard was received in September 2022 and it was not accepted then.