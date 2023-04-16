 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal questioned for nearly nine hours by CBI

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed a press conference before his CBI visit for questioning in a liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said.

Kejriwal waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.

The chief minister had a lunch break during the day, they said.