No need to panic, says health minister amid China COVID-19 spike, but urges preparation for a potential surge

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on December 21, directed officials to isolate the current SARS-CoV-2 virus in circulation in the country and check if the existing vaccines are effective against it.

The minister also directed officials and experts to stay alert and step up surveillance in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in some countries, especially China, in a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 status and preparedness in the country.

“COVID-19 is not over yet,” Mandaviya tweeted after the meeting. “I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation”.

This comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all states saying that in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States, South Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

COVID-19 Vaccine

“Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same,” Bhushan wrote.

In this context, the letter said, all states are requested to ensure that samples of all positive cases, as far as possible, on a daily basis are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLS) that are mapped to the states and Union Territories (UTs).

Sources, meanwhile said that the in the meeting chaired by Mandaviya, it was also decided that a new advisory will be issued related to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations even though no decision has been taken yet on recommending any travel restrictions from China. The minister also instructed that there should be no backlog of COVID-19 samplings and there should be a three pronged approach of genomic surveillance including sampling at the point of entries into the country, sewage sampling and sampling from the communities. A fresh impetus will also be given on raising the booster COVID-19 vaccine coverage among the adults which currently stands at a mere 28 percent, it was decided. For this purpose, the Centre may procure larger amount of vaccines from Zydus Cadila and Biological E, the two companies whose vaccines have been least utilized so far, sources also said, adding that the department of pharmaceuticals has been directed to ensure availability of crucial medicines used during the first three waves of COVID-19.

Sumi Sukanya Dutta

